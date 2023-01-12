VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta expected to continue with high waves and red flags in the coming days

January 12, 2023
For the next few days, it is forecast that strong waves will again be recorded on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta as a result of the onslaught of cyclonic storms that are pounding California, reported meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López.

Meanwhile, this Thursday an average . . .

