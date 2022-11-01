Puerto Vallarta expects 46,000 visitors to its five main cemeteries during Día de Los Muertos

According to estimates from the Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta, during November 1 and 2, up to 46,000 people are expected to attend the 5 cemeteries in the city.

Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, the head of this municipal agency, stressed that since there are no longer any COVID restrictions, it is expected that the number of visits to the cemeteries will increase, since in 2021 just over 23,000 people attended the cemeteries.

“This year, without the restrictions due to the pandemic, the figure is expected to double,” explained the municipal official.

Castillón Andrade recalled that for a few days now they have carried out operations in the cemeteries, verifying their security, and checking tombs that represent some danger, but only “a few” have been detected, he adds.

The municipal government personnel carried out cleaning and rehabilitation work in the different cemeteries so that they are ready for these festivities.

To do this, instances such as Public Works, Municipal Public Services, Property Maintenance and Administration, municipal delegations and dependencies will be carrying out various operations for the safety and tranquility of visitors, as well as the commercial activity of the area.

As part of the actions that were undertaken, the rehabilitation of internal roads, the repair of access roads to the municipal cemeteries, as well as neighboring streets, the painting of the perimeter fences, the carrying out of masonry work in these enclosures, the weed trimming and general cleaning, as well as the removal of some clandestine garbage dumps located nearby.

Likewise, the Ministry of Health, through the Eighth Sanitary Region, has carried out work on the fumigation of the pantheons and the elimination of objects that could represent nesting points for the mosquito that transmits dengue.

Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.

Trending news of PVDN