Puerto Vallarta expects 46,000 visitors to its five main cemeteries during Día de Los Muertos

According to estimates from the Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta, during November 1 and 2, up to 46,000 people are expected to attend the 5 cemeteries in the city.
Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, the head of this municipal agency, stressed that since there are no longer any COVID restrictions, it is expected that the number of visits to the cemeteries will increase, since in 2021 just over 23,000 people attended the cemeteries.
“This year, without the restrictions due to the pandemic, the figure is expected to double,” explained the municipal official.
Castillón Andrade recalled that for a few days now they have carried out operations in the cemeteries, verifying their security, and checking tombs that represent some danger, but only “a few” have been detected, he adds.
The municipal government personnel carried out cleaning and rehabilitation work in the different cemeteries so that they are ready for these festivities.
To do this, instances such as Public Works, Municipal Public Services, Property Maintenance and Administration, municipal delegations and dependencies will be carrying out various operations for the safety and tranquility of visitors, as well as the commercial activity of the area.
As part of the actions that were undertaken, the rehabilitation of internal roads, the repair of access roads to the municipal cemeteries, as well as neighboring streets, the painting of the perimeter fences, the carrying out of masonry work in these enclosures, the weed trimming and general cleaning, as well as the removal of some clandestine garbage dumps located nearby.
Likewise, the Ministry of Health, through the Eighth Sanitary Region, has carried out work on the fumigation of the pantheons and the elimination of objects that could represent nesting points for the mosquito that transmits dengue.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news of PVDN
- Woman’s body found in the Historic Center of Puerto Vallarta along the Malecon The lifeless body of a female was located in an advanced state of decomposition within the facilities of what was the City Banamex bank located in front of the Puerto Vallarta City Hall along the Malecon. The discovery of the body came as thousands of locals and tourists were in the area celebrating Halloween night…
- Halloween decoration causes chaos and mobilization of Army in Puerto Vallarta In a joint operation between the army and local police in Puerto Vallarta, elements arrived at the scene where the discovery of a corpse had been reported. Upon arrival, the responding authorities encircled the area and cleared a perimeter around a red pickup truck with a corpse tied to the hood.
- Dog running down the street with human head shocks residents in Zacatecas, Mexico (Video) A video of a dog running with a human head in its mouth shocked residents in Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, and went viral on social networks. The recording was made from a moving car, in the video, someone could be heard saying with surprise: “This dog has a human head” because he had the part of…
- 300 more Army and National Guard elements arrive in Puerto Vallarta for security With the aim of redoubling security and the violence that has become a daily occurrence in Jalisco, 300 elements of the Army and National Guard arrived in Puerto Vallarta, as part of the strategy that the government federal has undertaken in the country. It was Lieutenant Colonel of Infantry, Presidential General Staff, Carlos Humberto Cigarróa…
- Día de Los Muertos kicks off in Puerto Vallarta with the largest Catrina in the world On Thursday night, Puerto Vallarta kicked off the celebrations for Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with various events that will continue until next November 6. Thursday’s inauguration of events started with music and the monumental “catrina” on the Malecón. A few hours before the start of the festivities, the director of the…