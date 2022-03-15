Puerto Vallarta expects packed beaches this weekend during holiday in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta expects packed beaches with weekend with tourists taking advantage of the three-day holiday weekend which will serve as a glimpse at the expectations for the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter, said the Director of Tourism and Municipal Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen.
Next Monday, March 21, will celebrate Benito Juárez’s birthday, considered as a federal holiday, so there will be three days off (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday).
The official recalled that very good results were achieved last February, which even exceeded what was expected, “it was very good for the destination because it generated a great economic benefit in general, there were new flights and also 20 cruise ship arrivals.”
Estrada Virgen added that in the current month of March, 23 cruise ship arrivals are scheduled, a high number of flights with very good occupancy will be maintained, “and this three-day weekend will combine both national and international tourism, many people will travel by plane and others by road to this city, which anticipates that we will have a high hotel occupancy, even with several establishments at one hundred percent”.
He pointed out that Puerto Vallarta is going through a good period, with the economic situation in full recovery, still in a pandemic period, and surely with the massive arrival of tourists, the area of the Malecon and in general, the tourist strip will register increased population.
The director of Municipal Tourism stressed that the staff under his command is preparing for the occasion and also called on the tourist community of the destination to help visitors have a great experience, “in addition, we are already working with a view to the month April, when it will be the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter so that we also have a very good occupation”.
