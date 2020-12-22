Puerto Vallarta forced back into partial Coronavirus lockdown

The State Government announced the application of new lockdowns in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

At the health and economic reactivation meeting, it was established that from December 25 to January 10 there will be a new partial closure of non-essential businesses.

Unlike the previous emergency button, decreed at the end of October, this time public transport will work as usual during that period, including taxi and platform services.

Puerto Vallarta received the lease severe lockdown measure with the closure of all bars, nightclubs, and event spaces, and the forced cancelation of any holiday parties at those venues or at hotels.

The focused lockdown of entertainment areas in Puerto Vallarta is designed to discourage travelers, mostly national tourist, from visiting the city during the holiday period for New Year’s celebrations.

Guadalajara didn’t get off so easily. Shopping centers, squares, department stores, gyms, and all businesses in general must close at 7:00 p.m. in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. Only restaurants will be able to continue operating after these hours through takeout only, no in-restaurant dining.

On weekends, all shopping centers, squares, and flea markets will be closed in the Guadalajara metro area.

The activities that will function normally are convenience stores and neighborhood businesses, hospital services and medical equipment, pharmacies, clinics, laboratories, veterinarians, in addition to industry, food production, security services, basic, civil protection, postal, and courier.

Funeral services, public markets, gas stations, parks, urban forests, and Vía RecreActiva may also operate on a regular basis.

The governor reported that these actions are taken due to the increase in infections, the increase in positivity in tests, and hospital occupancy, which, for the first time, is at 33.2 percent.

He said that the objective is also to create conditions so that on January 11 they review the possibility of a gradual return to face-to-face activity in the education sector.

The previous limited restrictions applied in Jalisco did little to break the transmission rate in the State, in fact, cases have only increased rapidly since the reopening of economic activity at the fastest pace since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is not the time for travel.