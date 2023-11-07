Puerto Vallarta Foresees Increased Tourism After Hurricane Otis Devastates Acapulco

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane 'Otis' in Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez addressed the potential positive influx of tourism and labor to the city. The catastrophe in Acapulco, which has critically impacted 80% of the city’s tourism infrastructure, could inadvertently steer economic advantages toward Puerto Vallarta.

As the Category 5 hurricane rendered thousands of Acapulco residents jobless and homeless, Mayor Michel Rodríguez projected a rise in tourism in Puerto Vallarta, coupled with an opportunity to attract qualified labor displaced by the storm. “Last year . . .

