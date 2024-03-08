Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for a Year Brimming with Cultural Celebrations

Puerto Vallarta is set to host an array of cultural festivities throughout 2024, as announced by the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC). Known for its stunning beaches and vibrant cultural scene, the city is preparing to welcome residents and visitors to a series of engaging events aimed at celebrating the rich local traditions and promoting artistic expression.

