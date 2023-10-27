Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for Elaborate Day of the Dead Celebrations Spanning Over a Week

Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its cultural amalgamation and scenic beauty, is all set to celebrate the Day of the Dead—a tradition tracing its roots back over 500 years, born from the fusion of pre-Hispanic culture with Catholicism. The municipal authorities have organized a plethora of events for both locals and tourists to partake in this deeply cherished ritual, scheduled to take place from this Friday through next Sunday, November 5.

