Puerto Vallarta generated more than 6.6 billion pesos in the summer

In the summer season, which includes July and August 2022, Jalisco generated more than 12 billion pesos in economic income, more than half generated by the Puerto Vallarta tourism industry, according to figures released by the Secretariat of Tourism of the state.

The agency pointed out that Jalisco received approximately 5.7 million visitors, with an occupancy rate of 56% in the main destinations of the State such as Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, Costalegre, among others, according to Datatur.

It is estimated that Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco’s main beach destination, received approximately 1 million visitors, with a hotel occupancy rate of 72% on average and an economic benefit of 6.6 billion pesos.

Guadalajara received approximately 3 million visitors and an occupancy rate of 53%. The economic benefit of this destination was 5.2 billion pesos.

According to information from the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), more than 1.8 million people were received in Jalisco, of which 1.3 million passengers arrived in Guadalajara, 28% foreigners and 72% nationals, which represents 4.3% above of 2019. In the case of Puerto Vallarta, it received half a million people, of which 46.5% are foreigners and 53.4% ​​are nationals. This represents a growth of 38.2% compared to 2019.

The Puerto Vallarta National Port System Administration (ASIPONA) reported that it received 39,931 passengers on cruise ships during the summer period, which represents 21.8% more than in the same period of 2019.

