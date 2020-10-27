Puerto Vallarta has sanctioned 250 businesses for violating COVID-19 measures

Given the imminent activation of the emergency button in Jalisco to slow down the cases of covid-19 in the state, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos Peña, assured that the measures in the municipality will be reinforced to prevent people from taking to the streets during the holiday weekend.

The municipal president pointed out that during these months of the pandemic, 250 businesses that have not complied with health protocols have been sanctioned.

“So far in the pandemic, we have closed and fined about 250 establishments that have not complied with the instructions and that we have to apply restrictive measures. Through regulations and civil protection is how we have been working to sanction to all those places and establishments that are not complying with the restrictions and sanitary measures,” he said.

Dávalos Peña said that the restaurant, hotel and different sectors focused on tourism are those that have been most affected during the health emergency, which has left about 50 thousand jobs lost.

During the two weeks of the ’emergency button’, which is suspected to take effect this Friday, all activities would be suspended from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., except only the industrial sector, as well as pharmacies, grocery and convenience stores, supermarkets and gas stations that would also remain open at that time. The rest of the day the shops would operate under health protocols.

The complete details of the measures to control the rising numbers of COVID-19 in Jalisco are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

(Photo: Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez)