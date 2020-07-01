Puerto Vallarta hospital saturated with COVID-19 patients

Shortly after the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced that the process of hospital reconversion in Puerto Vallarta had concluded in order to increase capacity for patients infected with coronavirus, the Regional Hospital was saturated.

For more than an hour, a patient was held in an ambulance before he could be received inside the hospital because the 12 beds for the care of patients with coronavirus were occupied.

According to the agreement between the Jalisco Ministry of Health and the Mexican Institute of Social Security, patients from Puerto Vallarta could be treated at the IMSS clinic in Bahía de Banderas, however, that hospital is also saturated.

Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez said that the situation will be investigated, after the economic reopening.

Puerto Vallarta has been transferring COVID-19 patients out of the city since the beginning of the month. The transfers of patients are made mainly from the Regional Hospital of Puerto Vallarta and the General Hospital of Zone 42 of the IMSS, after the increase in demand for hospitalization of those infected with the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

Written by Javier Frías / Quadratín Jalisco | Edited by PVDN