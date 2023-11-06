Puerto Vallarta Hosts a Weekend of Sports, Attracting Athletes Globally

November 6, 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta welcomed a surge of sports enthusiasts over the first weekend of November, marking a significant uptick in sports tourism. The city's picturesque beaches and trails became the nexus of competitive spirits during the Los Muertos Beach Fishing Tournament and a series of athletic races, including the Half Marathon and the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc competition.

The Los Muertos Beach resonated with excitement as fishermen from various regions such as Guadalajara, Tepic, and other coastal municipalities of Jalisco, from Cabo Corrientes to La Huerta, and even from Manzanillo and Colima gathered. These . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Persistent Crocodile Presence in Cuale River Raises Concerns Among Puerto Vallarta ResidentsPersistent Crocodile Presence in Cuale River Raises Concerns Among Puerto Vallarta Residents Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Heightened concerns surface in the bustling heart of Puerto Vallarta, as reports of a crocodile in the Cuale River stir unrest among locals and business owners. The situation has escalated to the point where Graciela Ortiz Cervantes, president of the Neighborhood Council of Colonia Emiliano Zapata, has vocalized the community's distress…
  • Puerto Vallarta Unveils the World’s Largest Catrina, Celebrating the Day of the Dead with GrandeurPuerto Vallarta Unveils the World’s Largest Catrina, Celebrating the Day of the Dead with Grandeur Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a grand ceremony bustling with eager onlookers, Puerto Vallarta upheld its tradition and cultural splendor by revealing the World's Largest Catrina for the second year in a row on its vibrant boardwalk. This event marked the onset of the city’s renowned Day of the Dead festivities, welcoming both state and…
  • Southern Mexico on Alert as Tropical Storm Pilar Threatens to Exacerbate Post-Hurricane ConditionsSouthern Mexico on Alert as Tropical Storm Pilar Threatens to Exacerbate Post-Hurricane Conditions Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — As Mexico grapples with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Otis, one of the most destructive storms in recent memory, the country now faces a fresh meteorological challenge. Tropical Storm Pilar, which formed this Sunday in the Pacific, is advancing toward southern Mexico, adding to the woes of a region already on…
  • A New Documentary Shines Light on the Untold Story of Puerto VallartaA New Documentary Shines Light on the Untold Stories of Puerto Vallarta: We benefit economically from tourism, but at what expense? Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a nation celebrated for its gripping telenovelas, the winds of change are bringing a fresh perspective through the lens of documentary filmmaking. "Vallarta: la bahía de nuevo Chiapas," a new documentary directed and produced by Antoniu V. Moldovan, seeks to illuminate the often-unseen narratives shaping the tourist hub of Puerto…
  • malecon-chapala-mexicoThe Allure of Mexico: Why These Americans Chose to Retire in Mexico PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As the sun sets over the serene waters of Lake Chapala, Mexico, American retirees Ken and Eliza Johnson reflect on the life-changing decision they made to leave the United States for a tranquil retirement in Mexico. Their choice is echoed by an increasing number of Americans who are drawn to Mexico’s…
  • Puerto Vallarta Secures Quintuple Honors at the 2023 Travvy AwardsPuerto Vallarta Secures Quintuple Honors at the 2023 Travvy Awards PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta has added a new chapter to its illustrious awards narrative by clinching five bronze categories at the esteemed Travvy Awards 2023. The city celebrates these significant accomplishments, further solidifying its status as a leader in the global travel industry. The Travvy Awards, often paralleled with the Oscars within the…
  • Hurricane Otis Exacerbates Vulnerability to Cartel Exploitation Amid Rebuilding EffortsHurricane Otis Exacerbates Vulnerability to Cartel Exploitation Amid Rebuilding Efforts PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The coastal city of Acapulco, once a bustling hub of tourism in Mexico, is now grappling with the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Otis, which viciously struck the Guerrero state 10 days ago. This natural disaster not only razed infrastructure but also heightened the risk of criminal enterprises infiltrating reconstruction initiatives, a…
  • Hurricane Otis Exacerbates Vulnerability to Cartel Exploitation Amid Rebuilding EffortsPuerto Vallarta Should Heed the Lessons of Hurricane Otis as Acapulco Rebuilds from Devastation PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Acapulco, Mexico, is facing the daunting task of reconstruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. This catastrophic Category 5 storm has laid bare critical frailties in the nation's aging infrastructure. As the city seeks to heal from the devastation inflicted on October 25, experts across various fields are calling for urgent…
  • 9200 Migrants are Walking Through Mexico to the US Border Largest Group of the Year9,200 Migrants are Walking Through Mexico to the US Border, Largest Group of the Year PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a determined quest for legal recognition, a contingent of migrants departed Tapachula on October 30, trekking nearly 50 kilometers in three days towards Huixtla, Chiapas. This assembly was organized a month prior, with the principal objective of securing documentation to facilitate their transit to Mexico's northern frontier with the United…
  • marathon puerto vallartaPuerto Vallarta Hosts a Weekend of Sports, Attracting Athletes Globally Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta welcomed a surge of sports enthusiasts over the first weekend of November, marking a significant uptick in sports tourism. The city's picturesque beaches and trails became the nexus of competitive spirits during the Los Muertos Beach Fishing Tournament and a series of athletic races, including the Half Marathon and…