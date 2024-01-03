Puerto Vallarta Hotels Reach Full Occupancy as 2024 Begins

Puerto Vallarta, one of Mexico's most beloved tourist destinations, rang in the year 2024 with a remarkable achievement: a 100 percent occupancy rate in its hotel sector during the last weekend of December. This outstanding news comes as a testament to the city's enduring appeal among visitors, and it has left tourism authorities and industry professionals beaming with pride.

Official data released by Puerto Vallarta's tourism sector indicates that throughout the December holiday season, the city consistently maintained an average occupancy rate of over 95 percent. However, as the year-end festivities approached, hotels . . .

