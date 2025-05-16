Puerto Vallarta Inaugurates Lifeguard Tower at Holi Beach to Boost Tourist Safety

Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Munguía and Civil Protection Director Misael López Muro inaugurated a new lifeguard tower at Holi Beach—one of 12 planned citywide—to enhance emergency response and beach safety for residents and visitors.

