Puerto Vallarta Intensifies Epidemiological Surveillance Amid Rising Infant Pneumonia Cases in China

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In response to the escalating instances of pneumonia among infants in China, the Jalisco Ministry of Health has significantly increased its epidemiological surveillance efforts across the region. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, the chief of the Eighth Health Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat based in Puerto Vallarta, has affirmed the ministry's commitment to monitor all minors presenting with pneumonia symptoms closely.

"We are diligently observing any developments related to pneumonia cases reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), China, or detected among our patients," Álvarez Zayas stated, emphasizing the ministry's proactive approach in . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.