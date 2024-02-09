Puerto Vallarta International Airport Witnesses Passenger Growth in January 2024

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport, officially known as Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport, has demonstrated significant growth in passenger traffic during the first month of 2024. According to the latest figures released by the Pacific Airport Group (GAP), the airport welcomed approximately 699,900 passengers in January, marking a 1.9 percent increase from the 687,100 passengers received during the same period in 2023.

