Puerto Vallarta is looking for 100 young entrepreneurs for this year’s Youth Market

The general coordinator of the Municipal Institute for Youth Services (IMAJ), Bryan Rodríguez Bernal, urged young entrepreneurs in Puerto Vallarta who have a micro business or who are entrepreneurs of their own brands, to take advantage of the “Youth Market” event to sell and promote your products.

Rodríguez Bernal pointed out that the second edition is already being prepared, so registration is still open until April 8 for all those young people interested in being part of this event, which on this occasion seeks to reach 100 participating youth-owned businesses.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.

He explained that registrations can be made through email: [email protected], where they must send their data (owner, business name, cell phone number, email, product to be sold, etc.). And for more information about this process, you can call 322 226 8088.

The requirements to be part of the event are: Being between 15 and 32 years old, provide a government identification, be available during the days and hours of the event, do not sell alcohol, have Whatsapp, have the furniture needed (awning, tables, chairs, electrical extensions, etc.), have the desire and willingness to be part of the “Youth Market” project, the quota is limited to 100 spaces.

The IMAJ coordinator recalled that at the first Youth Market, held in November 2021 in the Plaza de Armas, there were 60 stands due to the restrictions of the pandemic, and this time the number of participants will be expanding taking into account health measures to take care of everyone’s health. For this reason, he reiterated the invitation to encourage them to participate, as he stressed that there is great talent and creativity among the young entrepreneurs of the municipality.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN