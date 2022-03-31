Puerto Vallarta is looking for 100 young entrepreneurs for this year’s Youth Market

The general coordinator of the Municipal Institute for Youth Services (IMAJ), Bryan Rodríguez Bernal, urged young entrepreneurs in Puerto Vallarta who have a micro business or who are entrepreneurs of their own brands, to take advantage of the “Youth Market” event to sell and promote your products.
Rodríguez Bernal pointed out that the second edition is already being prepared, so registration is still open until April 8 for all those young people interested in being part of this event, which on this occasion seeks to reach 100 participating youth-owned businesses.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
He explained that registrations can be made through email: [email protected], where they must send their data (owner, business name, cell phone number, email, product to be sold, etc.). And for more information about this process, you can call 322 226 8088.
The requirements to be part of the event are: Being between 15 and 32 years old, provide a government identification, be available during the days and hours of the event, do not sell alcohol, have Whatsapp, have the furniture needed (awning, tables, chairs, electrical extensions, etc.), have the desire and willingness to be part of the “Youth Market” project, the quota is limited to 100 spaces.
The IMAJ coordinator recalled that at the first Youth Market, held in November 2021 in the Plaza de Armas, there were 60 stands due to the restrictions of the pandemic, and this time the number of participants will be expanding taking into account health measures to take care of everyone’s health. For this reason, he reiterated the invitation to encourage them to participate, as he stressed that there is great talent and creativity among the young entrepreneurs of the municipality.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Red tide in Puerto Vallarta still lingering in the Bay of Banderas The harmful algal bloom known as red tide has afflicted Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay since the end of February, causing the death of fish and representing a risk to public health. Their presence has been monitored by the members of the Department of Biological Sciences of the University Center of the Coast of the…
- Male found hanging in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone The male body was found in a taco stand located between Olas Altas and Francisca Rodríguez streets. Early this Thursday, March 31, a male was found dead with a cable around his neck in the popular Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta. The events took place in an area popular for its many restaurants in the…
- Two Nayarit beaches remain closed after 165 beachgoers were attacked by Moray eels Since March 24, the General Directorate of Citizen Protection and Firefighters of Nayarit closed access to the beaches of Guayabitos and Los Ayala, in the municipality of Comostela, due to the presence of Morena fish that have so far bitten 165 bathers. Moray eel bite is usually painful and can cause the victim secondary infection…
- Puerto Vallarta police kill man on Francisco Medina Asencio The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that it’s investigating the events in which two police officers from the Puerto Vallarta Police Station shot and killed a man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife inside an Oxxo. According to the agency, the events occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening inside the convenience store located…
- Average hotel prices in Mexico exceed that of the U.S. and Canada The open skies policy and zero restrictions for foreign travelers who wish to vacation in Mexico during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to show their results: According to data from STR, a hotel market data intelligence company, hotels in Mexico above 4 stars, which are the ones that international travelers…