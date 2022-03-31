Male found hanging in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone

The male body was found in a taco stand located between Olas Altas and Francisca Rodríguez streets.

Early this Thursday, March 31, a male was found dead with a cable around his neck in the popular Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta.

The events took place in an area popular for its many restaurants in the heart of the romantic zone. It was in a taco stand located between Olas Altas and Francisca Rodríguez streets that the body of the male was located, and the Municipal Police of Puerto Vallarta were called.

The elements interviewed the man who found the body, who told them that upon arriving at the site he had found the subject hanging from a cable, so he proceeded to lower him and tried to help him and then ask for medical and police support.

A Civil Protection ambulance arrived at the scene; Paramedics checked the male’s vital signs, confirming the death on site.

After the confirmation of the death, the Public Ministry and SEMEFO personnel arrived who carried out the transfer of the body and will be in charge of the investigation.

No other information has been released by authorities at this time.

