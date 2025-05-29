Puerto Vallarta Joins National Beach Cleanup Initiative to Tackle Plastic Pollution

Puerto Vallarta will take part in Mexico’s National Strategy for Beach and Coastal Cleanup and Conservation, a government campaign aimed at eliminating plastic pollution from the country’s waters and beaches within five years. The Secretariats of Tourism (Sectur) and Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) launched the initiative after revealing that official figures place more than 5 trillion tons of plastic waste in the world’s oceans, much of which ends up on Mexican shores . . .