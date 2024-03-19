Puerto Vallarta Launches Comprehensive Holy Week 2024 Safety Operation

Government Lifts Closure on the Construction of Two Real Estate Developments in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) has imposed environmental compliance measures on several real estate developments in Puerto Vallarta, as reported by Raúl Rodríguez Rosales, the local delegate for the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT). In a recent update, two of these developments have met the necessary regulations,…