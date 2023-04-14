Puerto Vallarta Launches E-Waste Recycling Campaign for Safe Disposal of Electronics and Appliances

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Department of Municipal Services in Puerto Vallarta has launched a new e-waste recycling campaign to promote the safe disposal of unused and unwanted electronics and appliances. The campaign, which will take place on May 3 and 4 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, aims to raise awareness among citizens about the negative impact of electronic waste on the environment.

The collection points for the campaign will be located in the Agustín Flores Contreras sports unit, the Environment Sub-directorate offices and the Ixtapa Dome. People can take their electronic waste to any of these locations, and a variety of devices will be accepted, including CPUs, scanners, stoves, recorders, electric ovens, microwave ovens, printers, iPods, fluorescent lamps, laptops, washing machines, blenders, electric typewriters, little machines, USB/RAM memory, musical instruments, CRT and LCD monitors, modems, and computer mouses.

In addition, the campaign will accept solar heaters, digital cameras, toner cartridges, cell phones with or without batteries, video game consoles, TV and video game controls, copiers, fax machines, hair clippers, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, auto stereos, digital scales, cell phone batteries, vehicle batteries, electric mixers, speakers, electrical cables, coffee makers, calculators, and other unused or unwanted electronics.

The campaign’s primary objective is to encourage citizens to dispose of their old electrical and electronic devices safely. These items cannot be mixed with normal garbage due to the presence of harmful products such as mercury and lead. The campaign also aims to raise awareness among citizens about the need to stop depositing unwanted electronics and appliances in vacant lots.

Once collected, the e-waste will be sent to recycling centers to be repurposed or properly disposed of. This initiative will not only help the environment, but it will also promote a sustainable and responsible approach to waste management.