Puerto Vallarta mounts surveillance operations in tourist areas

Elements of the municipal police in Puerto Vallarta carry out surveillance operations to combat gang activity, house robbery, vehicle theft, as well as assaults, and other crimes, as part of the “Zero Tolerance” protocol, for offenders.

Commissioner Jorge Misael López Muro pointed out that the elements of the Vallarta police continue to fight crime so that Puerto Vallarta continues to be a city where its inhabitants feel safe.

Instructions have been issued to the Operational Subdirectorate, in charge by René Méndez Vásquez, so that the guard is not lowered in the line of surveillance and that all elements are on alert, every day, but especially this holiday season, which is when people’s behavior relaxes a bit.

All these surveillance rounds in the city’s neighborhoods and their delegations will be made in accordance with the law, to prevent the operational elements from being accused of abuse; they have to act with a firm hand, but without raising concerns of abuse, explained the official.

Surveillance will continue in the Tourist Zone, Centro Zone, and in the Shopping Centers, where citizens are asked not to be careless with their belongings, that they do not leave anything of value in open view, since it is an invitation to commit a crime.