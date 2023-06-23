Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for June 23, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez . . .
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta International Airport Surpasses 3 Million Passengers, Despite Minimal Growth in May PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - After the first five months of 2023, Puerto Vallarta International Airport has seen a surge in passenger numbers, surpassing 3 million and exceeding its 2022 record by nearly 20%. However, data for May suggests a deceleration, with a modest increase of just 1%. According to preliminary data from Grupo Aeroportuario del…
- Rehabilitation Work Begins on Playa de Los Muertos Pier in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The Jalisco Secretary of Tourism (Secturjal), in collaboration with the Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP), has launched a rehabilitation project on the Playa de los Muertos pier to enhance safety, efficiency, and infrastructural conditions for tourists and maritime transport users. The pier, nestled in the Romantic Zone of the…
- Missing Man in Puerto Vallarta Found Dead in Ravine at Playa Palmares PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A young man from El Nogalito, Puerto Vallarta, who had been reported missing since Monday, was tragically found dead early Thursday morning by authorities and family members. His body was discovered near Playa Palmares, approximately 10 meters down a ravine. The Commander of the Jalisco Civil Protection and Fire Department, Adrian…
- Study reveals that there are 175 criminal organizations in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In an alarming revelation of an unprecedented crime crisis, a recent study by AC Consultores uncovers the deeply entrenched reach of organized crime throughout Mexico. The study, an amalgamation of data gathered over six months from federal and state prosecutors, as well as documents hacked from the Sedena by the Guacamaya…
- Tropical Activity Increases over the Weekend With the Possible Formation of the First Pacific Storm of the Season PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Meteorological authorities have forecast significant tropical activity across Mexico over the weekend and into the start of next week. Tropical wave No. 6 is set to sweep across the southern coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán on Saturday and Sunday, promising intense downpours over these regions. Simultaneously, a low-pressure area is forming…
- Puerto Vallarta Boosts Garbage Collection Efforts with New Compactor Trucks PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its pristine environment, has taken a significant step towards enhancing its cleanliness as Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez handed over ten brand new compactor trucks to improve garbage collection efficiency. The ceremony, attended by representatives from social, business, and tourist sectors, emphasized the importance of maintaining…
- Meet the Contestants of Drag Race Mexico: Premieres June 22nd PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The long-awaited lineup for Drag Race Mexico was finally unveiled on May 24th, with the show scheduled to debut on June 22nd. Following the globally successful editions in Spain, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and other countries, the iconic drag competition organized by RuPaul is now arriving in Mexico. The reality…
- Seapal Announces Water Rationing Measures, Except in Areas Popular With Foreigners PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta's water crisis seems unlikely to abate anytime soon, with Seapal Vallarta officials informing distressed residents that a solution may not arrive until the arrival of the first rains. The city is currently grappling with severe drought conditions and sieves on the Ameca River, a critical water source. Seapal Vallarta,…
- First Gay Couple Approved as Foster Parents in Puerto Vallarta by DIF PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – In a historic first, the Municipal System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) in Puerto Vallarta, led by María de Jesús López Delgado, has facilitated a gay couple in fostering a child from the institution. This milestone marks a new era of inclusive foster care in the city, aiming…