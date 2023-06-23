Puerto Vallarta Real Estate Pre-Sale Deals Leave Buyers in Limbo as Government Stops Construction Developments

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - While the Puerto Vallarta brand continues to stand strong, both nationally and internationally, the real estate sector is encountering significant obstacles. Federal authorities have suspended at least 20 construction projects since last year, which is causing increasing concerns about investment in residential tourist housing.

Numerous individuals who have directed their retirement savings towards pre-sale deals, with dreams of settling down in Puerto Vallarta in the near future, are currently in a state of distress. They are fraught with uncertainty regarding the completion of their homes following the government's abrupt halt to construction.

