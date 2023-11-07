Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for November 7, 2023

https://youtu.be/QNzEJWgMf3k

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.

The stories this week.

Residents and business owners in Puerto Vallarta are on high alert due to sightings of a crocodile in the Cuale River, stirring significant unease within the community. The local Civil Protection and Fire Department's response to this unexpected visitor has been questioned by . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.