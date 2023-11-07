Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for November 7, 2023

https://youtu.be/QNzEJWgMf3k
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez.
The stories this week.
Residents and business owners in Puerto Vallarta are on high alert due to sightings of a crocodile in the Cuale River, stirring significant unease within the community. The local Civil Protection and Fire Department's response to this unexpected visitor has been questioned by . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.