Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez: July 6, 2021

In this news brief: Governor of Jalisco confirms rising COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta; Several earthquakes recorded this week in Vallarta-Nayarit areas, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church turns 100 this year

JALISCO GOVERNOR CONFIRMS INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES IN PUERTO VALLARTA

The governor of Jalisco confirmed that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Puerto Vallarta have been increasing, in addition, he confirmed that the Delta variant is circulating in the state, one of the most contagious strains. The Governor said “A year ago, this month we received 445 flights in Jalisco, today 7,400 flights are being received, which is why places like Puerto Vallarta, Cihuatlán, and La Huerta, are the locations experiencing an increase in new infections.”

5.6 EARTHQUAKE IN NAYARIT CAUSES MINOR TREMORS IN PUERTO VALLARTA

On Saturday night, slight earthquake tremors were felt in Puerto Vallarta after a 5.6 earthquake was registered in Nayarit, off the coast of Punta de Mita, no damage was caused. Some users of social networks reported having felt the earthquake mildly on the Jalisco coast and in Nayarit. The Vallarta-Nayarit area has recorded twelve earthquakes in the past 4 days.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CHURCH IN PUERTO VALLARTA CELEBRATES 100 YEARS

This October, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Puerto Vallarta, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a full year of planned activities and events to honor the city’s most recognized landmark. Activities throughout the full year of celebrations will include musical, religious, sports, and cultural events, among others that will be announced over the coming months.

