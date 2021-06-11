PUERTO VALLARTA NEWS BRIEF WITH FELIPE ÁLVAREZ – JUNE 11, 2021

In this news brief…

VIDANTA WORLD: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL SHOW AND PARK IN NUEVO VALLARTA

A permanent Cirque du Soleil show and park are some of the things that Vidanta World promises, a new theme park that is being built in Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit. A few years ago it was announced that there would be a theme park dedicated to Cirque du Soleil. Now we know that Vidanta World will be a “three-in-one” complex: it will have a fantasy park, aquatic park, and another focused on nature. The parks will be connected by 6 kilometers of sky cable cars. The park is set to open next year.

VALLARTA BOTANICAL GARDEN WINS FOURTH PLACE IN THE 10 BEST GARDENS OF NORTH AMERICA 2021

The Vallarta Botanical Garden placed fourth in the contest for the 10 Best Botanical Gardens in North America 2021, carried out by USA Today. Again, the Vallarta Garden is the only garden outside the United States to appear on the list. The garden is home to a large collection of Mexican plants, including the most visited public collection of orchids in Mexico.

YOUNG MAN TORTURED AND KILLED AT PARTY IN CANCUN AFTER REVEALING HE WAS HIV POSITIVE

A young gay man was tortured, burned, and killed when he revealed that he was HIV-positive at a party last weekend in Cancun. The State Attorney General’s Office of Quintana Roo opened an investigation for homicide, but not for a hate crime because hate crimes are not part of the Criminal Code in the State. Mexico registered 79 murders against people from the LGBT community in 2020. Of these, 43 of them were homicides of trans women.

