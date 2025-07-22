Crocodile spotted on Amapas and Púlpito beaches in PV

Crocodile spotted on Amapas and Púlpito beaches in PV

July 22, 2025
A crocodile spotted on Amapas and Púlpito beaches set off an immediate response from Puerto Vallarta’s Civil Protection and Fire Department (PCPV). Teams arrived within minutes, switched the beach warning to a purple flag—the alert for potentially dangerous marine fauna—and asked swimmers to stay out of the water until the…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN