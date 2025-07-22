Crocodile spotted on Amapas and Púlpito beaches in PV

A crocodile spotted on Amapas and Púlpito beaches set off an immediate response from Puerto Vallarta’s Civil Protection and Fire Department (PCPV). Teams arrived within minutes, switched the beach warning to a purple flag—the alert for potentially dangerous marine fauna—and asked swimmers to stay out of the water until the…

A crocodile spotted on Amapas and Púlpito beaches set off an immediate response from Puerto Vallarta’s Civil Protection and Fire Department (PCPV). Teams arrived within minutes, switched the beach warning to a purple flag—the alert for potentially dangerous marine fauna—and asked swimmers to stay out of the water until the animal could be located and secured.

crocodile spotted on Amapas and Púlpito beaches

Authorities deployed the B43 patrol boat, the ZF127 jet ski, and an infantry team along the shoreline. Personnel stayed on site through the afternoon, scanning the surf and nearby rocks where reptiles sometimes rest after leaving the Cuale River or nearby estuaries. Officials repeated a simple message to locals and visitors: obey the flags and posted advisories while the search continues.

PCPV staff also moved along the sand speaking with beachgoers about the risks of entering the water. Even a small crocodile can injure someone in seconds, they warned, and rough surf can hide the animal until it is too late to react. The city asked hotels and beach clubs in the area to relay the same guidance to guests.

Why the purple flag matters

Mexico’s beach warning system uses different colors to signal hazards. The purple flag specifically alerts the public to jellyfish, stingrays, crocodiles, and other wildlife that can pose a threat. It is not ornamental; it is a safety order. Ignoring it forces rescue teams to split their attention between wildlife management and preventable emergencies in the water.

The PCPV noted that crocodiles are native to Banderas Bay’s rivers and mangroves. Heavy rain, swollen streams, or human activity can push them toward popular beaches. When that happens, the goal is to keep people away, move the animal back to safer habitat if possible, and restore normal use of the shoreline quickly.

Respect the ecosystem—and the signs

Officials stressed that encounters like this are a consequence of urban growth pressing into natural zones. Crocodiles, like many species in the bay, adapt to shrinking habitats by venturing farther in search of food or calm water. The city urged residents and tourists to report sightings immediately, avoid feeding wildlife, and dispose of trash properly so it does not attract animals to crowded areas.

Until the capture team gives the all-clear, authorities ask beach users to monitor official channels, heed lifeguards, and choose alternative swimming spots. The reminder is the same every rainy season: the coastline is shared space, and safety starts with paying attention to the flags.

Puerto Vallarta, Amapas Beach, Púlpito Beach, crocodile, Civil Protection and Fire Department, purple flag, marine fauna, beach safety, Jalisco, tourism