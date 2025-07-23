Puerto Vallarta renovation projects

Historic Center of Puerto Vallarta renovation projects move ahead with citizen council

July 23, 2025
Puerto Vallarta News - The new Citizens Council of the Historic Center of Puerto Vallarta held its first working session and wasted no time. City officials laid out concrete actions to preserve and upgrade this emblematic zone. Maintenance for the Mirador de la Cruz promenade, new stairs at Abasolo Street,…
