Historic Center of Puerto Vallarta renovation projects move ahead with citizen council

Puerto Vallarta News - The new Citizens Council of the Historic Center of Puerto Vallarta held its first working session and wasted no time. City officials laid out concrete actions to preserve and upgrade this emblematic zone. Maintenance for the Mirador de la Cruz promenade, new stairs at Abasolo Street, and fresh lighting on the Los Muertos pier headline the initial package.

The meeting was led by council president Jesús Palacios Bernal and councilwoman Marcia Bañuelos. Business owners, hoteliers, and restaurateurs from the area joined architects, urban planners, and academics. Among those present were Ana Michel, Alfonso Baños, Óscar Morán, Thierry Blouet, Griselda Meza, Salvador Peña, Luis Óscar Gallardo, Eduardo García Joya, and Juan Peña. Their presence signaled a shared stake in how the historic core evolves.

City and Historic Center Manager Juan Pablo Martínez Torres walked attendees through slide after slide of upcoming works. He framed the Mirador de la Cruz upkeep as the first visible move. The corner of Abasolo Street will get rebuilt stairs to ease pedestrian flow on its steep slope. The Los Muertos dock will receive structural care, furniture repairs, and a lighting overhaul to improve safety and night views.

Zaragoza amphitheater, new walkways, and restroom modules

Plans did not stop at the waterfront or hillside lookout. The city proposes an amphitheater on Zaragoza Street to host small cultural events. Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Street, between Matamoros and Guadalupe Sánchez, will gain a renewed pedestrian walkway that links existing alleys and viewpoints. The corner of Pípila Street is slated for attention as well, addressing neglected pockets that could become welcoming nooks.

Cuale Island sits in the middle of the river and the debate. Maintenance and protective works are on the list to guard its green space and public art. A bicycle mobility network for Puerto Vallarta also appeared in the slides, pointing to safer, shorter trips through the center without cars. Public restroom modules will answer a long-standing need for basic services in busy tourist corridors.

Tourism Trust funding path

All these works need money. The projects will go before the Tourism Trust’s technical committee to secure funding in tandem with municipal resources. That step is pivotal: without Trust approval, timelines could stretch. With it, shovels can hit the ground sooner and contractors can lock in schedules before peak season.

Citizen oversight and “essence” protection

Officials repeated a core message: improve and beautify the area while keeping its essence. The council structure is meant to guard that promise. Business leaders want cleaner, safer streets, but they also want to avoid erasing the character that draws visitors in the first place. Architects and urbanists in the room pushed for coherent design, durable materials, and respect for historic vistas.

What comes next

Technical files now move toward review. Cost estimates, environmental checks, and traffic studies will shape final scopes. Once the Trust signs off, the city can launch tenders and coordinate works to limit disruption. The council plans follow-up sessions to track progress and flag new needs that emerge as construction unfolds.

Puerto Vallarta’s historic core faces constant pressure from tourism growth and aging infrastructure. This first meeting showed a roadmap, not just talk. If funding lands and schedules hold, residents and visitors could soon see a cleaner hillside path, safer stairs, brighter nights on the pier, and new pockets of public space woven through the center—without losing what makes it feel like home.

