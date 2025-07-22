Puerto Vallarta cruise tourism decline

Puerto Vallarta cruise tourism decline widens in 2025

July 22, 2025
Puerto Vallarta is the only one of Mexico’s five main cruise ports showing negative numbers this year. Sectur’s January–May 2025 report lists 86 arrivals and 265,098 passengers, slight drops of 1.1% and 0.7%. That puts the city in fifth place, and the gap with Yucatán’s Puerto Progreso is almost gone.…
