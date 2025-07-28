Puerto Vallarta Shaken by Second Earthquake in 24 Hours as Jalisco Records Series of Tremors

PUERTO VALLARTA, Jalisco — Residents of Puerto Vallarta may not have felt the earth moving Monday morning. However, a second Puerto Vallarta earthquake in just over 24 hours struck the coastal city. The tremor, which measured 3.4 in magnitude, occurred at 8:03 a.m. It contributed to a wave of seismic…

PUERTO VALLARTA, Jalisco — Residents of Puerto Vallarta may not have felt the earth moving Monday morning. However, a second Puerto Vallarta earthquake in just over 24 hours struck the coastal city. The tremor, which measured 3.4 in magnitude, occurred at 8:03 a.m. It contributed to a wave of seismic activity affecting multiple regions across Jalisco since early Sunday morning.

This latest event followed a 3.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Puerto Vallarta at 7:29 a.m. on Sunday, July 27. This made it the strongest of the eight recorded tremors during the 24-hour period. According to the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit (UEPCBJ), no injuries or damage have been reported from either event. Yet, the agency emphasized that monitoring efforts are ongoing.

Mild but frequent quakes spark public concern

While both Puerto Vallarta earthquakes were considered low magnitude, their timing and proximity to one of Mexico’s tourist cities have drawn public attention. Many locals reported feeling the shaking, yet there were no reports of evacuations or emergency services being deployed. Civil Protection officials reminded the public that Jalisco is in a seismically active zone, making such occurrences common.

The agency also stated that the region’s seismic behavior is under continuous observation. “We maintain active monitoring 24/7 to ensure public safety,” a spokesperson for UEPCBJ said. “Although the magnitudes have been low and no damage has been reported, we urge the public to remain informed through official channels.”

A flurry of quakes across Jalisco

In addition to Puerto Vallarta, several other municipalities across Jalisco registered minor earthquakes between Sunday and early Monday. The first was detected in Tuxpan at 6:37 a.m. Sunday, with a magnitude of 3.4. Just under an hour later, the first tremor struck Puerto Vallarta.

Later in the day, a 3.2 magnitude quake hit Autlán de Navarro at 11:05 a.m. This was followed by a 3.1 magnitude tremor in Tolimán at 7:19 p.m. That same evening, a weaker 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Mazamitla at 9:30 p.m.

Seismic activity continued overnight, with Tolimán experiencing another tremor at 12:57 a.m. Monday, this time measuring 3.7 in magnitude—the highest of all the reported events. Less than 30 minutes later, at 1:23 a.m., a 3.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in Cuautitlán de García Barragán.

This series of eight tremors, spread across coastal and inland areas, underscores Jalisco’s location along a region of frequent tectonic shifts. The UEPCBJ emphasized that no serious incidents have occurred. However, such patterns require vigilant observation and preparedness.

Colima Volcano remains stable

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that the Colima Volcano, located on the border between Jalisco and Colima, remains stable and on green alert. The volcano is currently emitting light fumarolic activity. However, no significant gas emissions, thermal anomalies, or rainfall events have been detected that could lead to mudflows or lahars.

“There are no alerts in place for nearby communities,” the UEPCBJ stated. “However, our geological monitoring remains active, and any changes will be communicated immediately.”

The Colima Volcano, one of Mexico’s most active, has historically prompted periodic evacuations and closures of surrounding areas. Its current calm status offers some relief amid the uptick in seismic activity nearby.

Civil Protection urges readiness and calm

Jalisco’s Civil Protection agency reiterated its commitment to proactive safety protocols and public education. “Our state’s geography means seismic and volcanic activity are always possibilities. Preparedness is key,” the agency said in its latest bulletin.

The public is advised to:

Stay informed through official channels

Review earthquake safety procedures

Keep emergency kits accessible

Avoid sharing unverified information

As of now, no damage, injuries, or emergency evacuations have been reported in any of the affected areas, including Puerto Vallarta. However, the two tremors in the resort city serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of Mexico’s Pacific region.

For residents and tourists alike, the back-to-back Puerto Vallarta earthquakes may feel unsettling. Yet, local and state agencies assure the public that they are monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to respond if conditions escalate.