Puerto Vallarta mobility improves with new Las Juntas interchange and Mismaloya pier

Puerto Vallarta News - Two major projects led by the Jalisco government and Puerto Vallarta City Council aim to reshape how people and goods move in the coastal city. The first is the Las Juntas interchange, now more than 60 percent complete. Twelve spans of the bridge’s superstructure stand in place, and teams are building ramps, roads, and turnarounds on schedule. Officials say the overpass will open in September.

The second project is a new pier in Mismaloya. As part of Jalisco’s Maritime Connectivity Master Plan, this pier will improve coastal access and draw more nautical tourists to the area. Both works reflect a shared goal: modern, efficient, and safe transport links by land and sea.

Smoother traffic at Las Juntas

The Las Juntas intersection ranks among the busiest in the region. More than 116,000 vehicles pass through daily between Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit. With the new interchange, traffic flow will ease for commuters and visitors alike.

Locals have long awaited this upgrade. Congestion stretched commute times and hindered local commerce. Once operational, the overpass will let vehicles bypass the intersection’s main level. Drivers will use elevated ramps to change direction without stopping at traffic lights.

State authorities expect reduced delays, lower emissions, and safer roads. Emergency vehicles will move faster, and public transport can stick to timetables. The improved flow will also support local businesses along the corridor.

Boosting nautical tourism in Mismaloya

In southern Puerto Vallarta lies Mismaloya, known for lush hills and calm bays. The new pier will anchor Jalisco’s push for better coastal links. Fishermen, tour operators, and visitors will benefit from safer docking and easier boarding.

Jalisco’s Maritime Connectivity Master Plan envisions a network of piers along the coast. Each pier will serve local needs and draw boat tours, diving trips, and fishing expeditions. At Mismaloya, the design respects the natural shoreline and cultural heritage.

Local guides welcome the project. They say the pier will let small vessels land closer to shore. Tourists will step off boats and explore beaches without long tenders. That convenience may extend stays and boost spending in nearby restaurants and shops.

A shared vision for growth

These two projects show state and municipal authorities aligning on infrastructure. They also tie into broader efforts to diversify Puerto Vallarta’s economy. Reliable road and sea links help move workers, goods, and tourists.

By easing daily commutes, the interchange will free up time and reduce stress for residents. The pier will open new tourism channels and support local entrepreneurs. In both cases, the goal is clear: improve quality of life and foster sustainable growth.

As work continues, officials promise regular updates. They invite the public to follow progress on official channels. With completion set for September and early 2026 respectively, Puerto Vallarta stands on the brink of a new era of Puerto Vallarta mobility.

