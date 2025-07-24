puerto vallarta safety

Puerto Vallarta Safety Returns to Top Five Cities

July 24, 2025
Puerto Vallarta News - The latest National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU) released by INEGI on July 24, 2025, shows that Puerto Vallarta safety has rebounded. This places the city among the five urban areas where residents feel most secure. In June, only 27.3% of adults reported feeling unsafe…
