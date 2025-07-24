Puerto Vallarta Safety Returns to Top Five Cities

Puerto Vallarta News - The latest National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU) released by INEGI on July 24, 2025, shows that Puerto Vallarta safety has rebounded. This places the city among the five urban areas where residents feel most secure. In June, only 27.3% of adults reported feeling unsafe…

Puerto Vallarta News - The latest National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU) released by INEGI on July 24, 2025, shows that Puerto Vallarta safety has rebounded. This places the city among the five urban areas where residents feel most secure. In June, only 27.3% of adults reported feeling unsafe in Puerto Vallarta. This marks a turnaround after the resort city slipped out of the top five—and even fell below the top ten—in recent quarters.

Despite a national rise in perceived insecurity, 63.2% of adults across 91 urban areas said it was unsafe to live in their city. Puerto Vallarta’s rate remained well below the national average. This national figure of 63.2% represents a significant uptick from March 2025 (61.9%) and June 2024 (59.4%). It reflects growing concerns amid broader safety challenges.

Puerto Vallarta safety

Puerto Vallarta’s latest ranking places it behind San Pedro Garza García (11.0%), Piedras Negras (16.9%), Benito Juárez (22.0%), and Saltillo (23.5%). These are the urban areas with the lowest percentage of residents feeling unsafe. This performance underscores the city’s resilience and success in maintaining public confidence, even as other destinations grapple with higher rates of perceived insecurity.

Over the past year, Puerto Vallarta had experienced a dip in its safety ranking. The city fell out of the top five in two consecutive quarters and dropped below the top ten on two occasions, most recently in December 2024 and March 2025. Local leaders and business groups credited coordinated efforts—such as enhanced police patrols, community policing initiatives, and improved street lighting—. These efforts restored residents’ sense of security.

Critically, the ENSU measures only the perception of safety, not actual crime rates. Nonetheless, perception often drives behavior. In the second quarter of 2025, 42.7% of urban residents reported altering habits around carrying valuables. Additionally, 42.4% modified routines for allowing minors to go out alone, reflecting widespread adjustments amid safety concerns. These figures suggest that Puerto Vallarta’s improved standing may translate into regained confidence. It could also result in increased local and visitor activity.

Gender differences in safety perceptions

INEGI’s survey also finds gender differences in safety perceptions. Specifically, 68.5% of women described their city as unsafe, compared with 56.7% of men. Across all surveyed areas, 32.5% expect security conditions to remain just as bad over the next year. Additionally, 25.4% foresee a worsening situation, while 25.1% anticipate improvements.

For Puerto Vallarta, maintaining this momentum will require sustained public‑private collaboration. Local officials plan to bolster community outreach and expand surveillance in high‑traffic areas. They will also engage tourism stakeholders in safety campaigns. As the city approaches its peak winter season, confidence in public safety will be critical. It is essential for attracting visitors and supporting local businesses.

In sum, Puerto Vallarta safety has demonstrably strengthened. The city climbs back into the top five cities where residents feel most secure. This rebound speaks to targeted security measures and community engagement. These have together rebuilt trust, even as national perceptions of insecurity have reached a two‑and‑a‑half‑year high. Continuous monitoring of both perception and crime data will be essential. This ensures that Puerto Vallarta remains a model of urban safety and a destination of choice for both residents and tourists alike.

Puerto Vallarta, ENSU, safety perception, INEGI, urban safety