Puerto Vallarta Tsunami Alert Remains in Effect

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - In the wake of a powerful earthquake off the coast of Russia on July 29, 2025, Mexican authorities have maintained a tsunami warning for much of the northern Pacific coast, including the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta. While wave variations have so far remained minimal, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and heed official warnings as the situation continues to unfold.

Ongoing Vigilance as Authorities Monitor Wave Activity

Commander Sergio Ramírez, head of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit, reassured the public that, as of now, no significant incidents have occurred. "We are experiencing no incidents. Wave variations have been minimal. However, the tsunami warning has not been lifted, so it is important to maintain the recommendations we have issued in our bulletins," Ramírez stated during an early morning briefing.

Since the warning was issued, authorities have deployed personnel from Puerto Vallarta to Cihuatlán, a coastal area to the south, as a precautionary measure. The region's Civil Protection units are working around the clock to monitor the situation and ensure public safety.

Second Commander Blanca Becerra, also from the state Civil Protection team, emphasized that lifeguard units are actively patrolling the beaches of Banderas Bay. "We are coordinating with local authorities to monitor any unusual sea behavior. As of 3:20 a.m., the latest CATSEMAR bulletin reported swell variations up to 35 centimeters in Ensenada, marking the beginning of the phenomenon in the Mexican Pacific," Becerra said. She added that similar disturbances could potentially reach the Jalisco coastline in the coming hours.

Risk Remains Higher for Open Water Areas

Although Banderas Bay benefits from some natural protection from the open ocean, authorities are particularly concerned about coastal communities that are more exposed to open water. These areas, including smaller towns along the coast, face a higher risk of tsunami impact.

Authorities have specifically requested that small boats and recreational water activities be suspended until the situation is fully assessed. "The most prudent action is to avoid entering the sea until further notice," advised Misael López Muro, Director of Civil Protection for Puerto Vallarta.

Key Precautionary Measures for the Public

Civil Protection agencies have laid out several key safety recommendations for residents and visitors along the coast of Jalisco:

Avoid entering the sea until further notice.

until further notice. Stay away from rocky areas or open beaches .

or . Suspend nautical or artisanal fishing activities .

. Follow official Civil Protection channels for regular updates.

Coordinated Efforts Across Government Agencies

Puerto Vallarta's Civil Protection Director, Misael López Muro, stressed that the authorities are working closely with state and federal agencies to ensure public safety. "We are constantly monitoring the situation, and it is essential for the public to stay informed through official channels. Only follow information from trusted sources," he urged.

As the tsunami warning remains in place, authorities at all levels of government will continue to monitor the situation. They have called for calm, emphasizing the importance of civic responsibility to avoid any unnecessary risks during this uncertain time.

Calm and Preparedness Are Key

While the tsunami risk in Jalisco has not yet materialized into significant threats, the situation remains fluid. Authorities are urging the public to stay informed, remain cautious, and continue to follow all safety guidelines issued by official agencies. The collective efforts of the Jalisco Civil Protection Unit, local authorities, and federal agencies will play a critical role in ensuring the safety of the population until the tsunami warning is officially lifted.