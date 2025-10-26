Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta Zoo neglect

Puerto Vallarta Zoo backlash grows over animal care

October 26, 2025
Visitors and activists say the animals at the Puerto Vallarta Zoo look malnourished and stressed, citing rusted cages and little water. Their posts have sparked anger in Puerto Vallarta and fresh demands for urgent inspections. Federal officials say a viral lion video wasn’t filmed at this zoo and that lions seen on-site were in good condition—yet broader concerns remain. Here’s what we know, what’s still unclear, and why the pressure on authorit…

