Puerto Vallarta Now Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Beatriz Intensifies

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As of 7:00 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Beatriz was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 101.9 West, moving northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h), with Puerto Vallarta upgraded to a Hurricane Watch in anticipation of the storm's intensification.

The latest data indicates a continued northwest trajectory over the next few days, with a gradual decrease in speed expected over the weekend. The center of Beatriz is anticipated to approach southwestern Mexico's coastline later today, moving near or over parts of the coastline tonight and Saturday . . .

