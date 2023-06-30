Puerto Vallarta Now Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Beatriz Intensifies

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As of 7:00 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Beatriz was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 101.9 West, moving northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h), with Puerto Vallarta upgraded to a Hurricane Watch in anticipation of the storm's intensification.
The latest data indicates a continued northwest trajectory over the next few days, with a gradual decrease in speed expected over the weekend. The center of Beatriz is anticipated to approach southwestern Mexico's coastline later today, moving near or over parts of the coastline tonight and Saturday . . .
Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...
As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Subscribers also read the news without advertising in articles. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation. Your city. Your news. Your voice.
Trending News on PVDN
- Warnings and Watches Issued for Tropical Storm Beatriz, Puerto Vallarta on Alert PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The second storm of the Pacific Hurricane Season has already caused watches and warnings to be posted along Mexico's West Coast before it even reaches tropical storm strength. The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Beatriz today and strengthen into a hurricane within the next two days as it brushes…
- Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Puerto Vallarta as Beatriz Strengthens PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican Government has issued a Hurricane Warning from Zihuatanejo to Playa Perula, as Tropical Storm Beatriz intensifies off the west-central coast. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been put in place from north of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita, including Puerto Vallarta, indicating the growing potential of adverse weather conditions…
- Hurricane Adrian Expected to Bring Heavy Rains and Waves to Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Mexico faces severe weather conditions as Category 1 Hurricane Adrian and Tropical Wave No. 8 converge on its coasts. Adrian, having escalated in strength on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is moving away from the western Mexican coast but is expected to cause heavy rain and high winds. This morning, winds with gusts…
- The First Storm of the 2023 Pacific Hurricane Season is Here, Which States Will it Affect and When Does it Arrive? PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The first cyclone of the season is anticipated to make landfall on the Pacific Ocean coasts, as reported by the National Meteorological System. The system has identified a low-pressure zone, known as tropical wave number 6, near the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with a high likelihood of evolving into the…
- Tropical Storm Warning Extended, Hurricane Watch Issued in Puerto Vallarta Area PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As Tropical Depression Two-E intensifies, the Mexican government has extended the Tropical Storm Warning northward to Manzanillo, while also issuing a Hurricane Watch from Lazaro Cardenas to Cabo Corrientes in the Southshore of Puerto Vallarta. The Hurricane Watch is a critical alert, indicating that conditions favorable for a hurricane are expected…
- Homelessness in Puerto Vallarta is a Visibily Growing Problem Raising Concerns PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In Puerto Vallarta, one of Mexico's prime tourist destinations renowned for its stunning coastline, charming architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, a different, much less picturesque, scene is unfolding. The increasing issue of homelessness is casting a long shadow over the city's image and causing deep concern among residents and business owners.…
- Tropical Storm Beatriz on Track to Become Hurricane, Threatens Southwestern Mexico Coast PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Beatriz, located near latitude 15.5 North and longitude 100.3 West, is gradually intensifying and set to become a hurricane by late Friday, according to reports at 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC). The storm's current trajectory, moving west-northwest at approximately 12 mph (19 km/h), is expected to shift towards a…
- Two American Tourists Injured in Puerto Vallarta Crocodile Encounter PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Two American tourists, on vacation at the Velas Vallarta hotel, sustained injuries following a rare encounter with a crocodile on a beach in Marina Vallarta, according to local authorities. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, as a 42-year-old American tourist ventured into the sea. The tourist was unexpectedly attacked…
- Quebec native says he was kidnapped, robbed, beaten, and raped by group of men in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a horrific ordeal that began in late March, Quebec native Patrick Larochelle has revealed his ordeal of being kidnapped, robbed, beaten, and raped by a group of criminals in Puerto Vallarta. The traumatic experience has left the victim scarred both physically and emotionally. Larochelle, who has lived for five years…
- Puerto Vallarta Real Estate Pre-Sale Deals Leave Buyers in Limbo as Government Stops Construction Developments PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - While the Puerto Vallarta brand continues to stand strong, both nationally and internationally, the real estate sector is encountering significant obstacles. Federal authorities have suspended at least 20 construction projects since last year, which is causing increasing concerns about investment in residential tourist housing. Numerous individuals who have directed their retirement…