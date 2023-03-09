VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta, one of the most sought-after retirement destinations in Mexico

March 9, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In their search for a more relaxed lifestyle, more and more foreign and national retirees make Puerto Vallarta their home, thanks to its hospitality, beautiful beaches, great tourist offer, infrastructure, security, pleasant climate, and first-class services . . .

