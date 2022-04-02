Puerto Vallarta prepares to keep tourists safe this Easter holiday

With the commitment to reinforce and coordinate the preventive and operational actions necessary to guarantee the integrity of citizens and visitors during the next vacation period, the 2022 Holy Week Operational Plan for the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, by the Regional Base of the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco (UEPCBJ), has been prepared.

The objective of this plan is to achieve safety in this region, using all available resources within the reach of the participating authorities, since after two years of restrictions due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a large influx of visitors is expected that will exceed the expectations both in hotels, beaches and in religious activities, especially the holy days of Easter week.

Adrián Bobadilla García, second commander of the UEPCBJ Regional Base, indicated that in view of this, he was instructed to present this Operational Plan to reinforce and coordinate the actions that will be implemented in the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, which establishes the operational coverage and administrative aimed at safeguarding the physical integrity of people, their assets and the environment, focusing resources from a preventive point of view, but with the ability to respond to any eventuality or emergency.

César Zamora Olivera, first commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta, stressed that as part of the actions and strategies contemplated for this vacation period, intense religious and recreational activity is expected both on beaches, rivers, and mountains, for which an equitable distribution of resources will be made to provide better coverage of emergency services and first aid in these spaces, without neglecting roads and the issue of forest fires.

He indicated that the beach area will have the support of volunteer lifeguards, to provide better coverage in these places, mainly in those with the highest concentration of people.

The authorities of the Eighth Naval Zone of the Secretary of the Navy, 41 Military Zone, National Guard, Port Authority, and State Security, assumed the commitment to work in coordination with the Civil Protection and State Fire Departments, as well as the municipalities, to bring this holiday period to a successful conclusion.

It was reported that in the next few days another meeting called by the mayor will be held, with the municipal, state, and federal agencies involved, to publicize the details of the operation in the municipality.

