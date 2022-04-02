Through a statement, the authorities reported that they are looking for the remains of Malcolm Madsen, the Canadian who disappeared in 2018 after going to a bar in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, with his girlfriend Marcela A.
With the support of trained dogs, the State Prosecutor’s Office together with federal authorities initiated the investigation from five points “of interest” where they obtained information after Malcolm’s disappearance.
The disappearance of Malcolm Madsen occurred in October 2018, when the Canadian went to a bar in Puerto Vallarta with his Mexican girlfriend Marcela A., and when he left there, the Canadian was no longer heard from.
We don’t charge a fee for our content because news and information should never be a privilege reserved for those with certain economic benefits, but we do accept PVDN community sponsors for those who want to support local media and keep news and information free to everyone. Learn how you can become a community sponsor here.
In November 2019, foreign media such as “The Star” from Toronto, Canada, broadcasted a video where Malcolm and Marcela A. are seen inside the bar, and while the Canadian is distracted, Marcela allegedly puts something in his drink.
So far there are three people detained on suspicion of Malcolm’s disappearance, the first of them is Marcela A., her brother Martín Alejandro A. and Marcela’s son, Andrés Javier “N”.
The search for Malcolm’s remains will be carried out by the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons (FEPD), Sedena, elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters, the National Guard, the IJCF and the Canine Group of the Ministry of Public Security.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Search for remains of missing Canadian in Puerto Vallarta is underway Through a statement, the authorities reported that they are looking for the remains of Malcolm Madsen, the Canadian who disappeared in 2018 after going to a bar in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, with his girlfriend Marcela A. With the support of trained dogs, the State Prosecutor’s Office together with federal authorities initiated the investigation from five…
- Male found hanging in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone The male body was found in a taco stand located between Olas Altas and Francisca Rodríguez streets. Early this Thursday, March 31, a male was found dead with a cable around his neck in the popular Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta. The events took place in an area popular for its many restaurants in the…
- Red tide in Puerto Vallarta still lingering in the Bay of Banderas The harmful algal bloom known as red tide has afflicted Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay since the end of February, causing the death of fish and representing a risk to public health. Their presence has been monitored by the members of the Department of Biological Sciences of the University Center of the Coast of the…
- Two Nayarit beaches remain closed after 165 beachgoers were attacked by Moray eels Since March 24, the General Directorate of Citizen Protection and Firefighters of Nayarit closed access to the beaches of Guayabitos and Los Ayala, in the municipality of Comostela, due to the presence of Morena fish that have so far bitten 165 bathers. Moray eel bite is usually painful and can cause the victim secondary infection…
- Puerto Vallarta prepares to keep tourists safe this Easter holiday With the commitment to reinforce and coordinate the preventive and operational actions necessary to guarantee the integrity of citizens and visitors during the next vacation period, the 2022 Holy Week Operational Plan for the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, by the Regional Base of the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco…