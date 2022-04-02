Search for remains of missing Canadian in Puerto Vallarta is underway

Through a statement, the authorities reported that they are looking for the remains of Malcolm Madsen, the Canadian who disappeared in 2018 after going to a bar in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, with his girlfriend Marcela A.

With the support of trained dogs, the State Prosecutor’s Office together with federal authorities initiated the investigation from five points “of interest” where they obtained information after Malcolm’s disappearance.

The disappearance of Malcolm Madsen occurred in October 2018, when the Canadian went to a bar in Puerto Vallarta with his Mexican girlfriend Marcela A., and when he left there, the Canadian was no longer heard from.

In November 2019, foreign media such as “The Star” from Toronto, Canada, broadcasted a video where Malcolm and Marcela A. are seen inside the bar, and while the Canadian is distracted, Marcela allegedly puts something in his drink.

So far there are three people detained on suspicion of Malcolm’s disappearance, the first of them is Marcela A., her brother Martín Alejandro A. and Marcela’s son, Andrés Javier “N”.

The search for Malcolm’s remains will be carried out by the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons (FEPD), Sedena, elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters, the National Guard, the IJCF and the Canine Group of the Ministry of Public Security.

