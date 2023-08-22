Puerto Vallarta Preps for Day of the Dead With the Return of the World’s Largest Catrina

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The seaside town of Puerto Vallarta is buzzing with anticipation as preparations for the Day of the Dead celebrations are underway. A highlight of the festivities will be the display of the World's Largest Catrina, a distinction the town proudly claimed last year, capturing global attention.

“The Catrina that garnered us the Guinness record will be showcased once again. The only change this year is her new, beautiful dress," shared Christian Preciado Cázares, the director of municipal tourism. With the record already in their possession, the focus now shifts to thematically adorning . . .

