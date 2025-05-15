Puerto Vallarta Proposes New Human Rights Commission and Open Call for Coordinator

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Trustee Francisco Sánchez Peña has formally proposed the creation of a Municipal Human Rights Commission, accompanied by a fully fleshed-out regulatory framework and an open public call for applicants to serve as municipal coordinator of human rights for the 2024–2027 administration. If approved, the new commission would serve as a guarantor body charged with defending human rights at the municipal level and strengthening ties between citizens and their City Council.

Under Sánchez Peña’s proposal, the Municipal Human Rights Commission would be endowed with expanded investigative and advisory . . .