Puerto Vallarta Public Trust for Tourism Promotion visits Madrid, Spain to tout tourism

The State of Jalisco, through the Jalisco Secretary of Tourism (SECTURJAL), the Guadalajara Visitors and Conventions Office (OFVC), the Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce and the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, is present at the 43rd edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2023), which takes place from January 18 to 22 in Madrid, Spain, being the global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading fair for the receptive and issuing markets of Latin America.

Thus, with the objective of promoting the tourist offer of Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco in the Spanish and European markets and boosting the arrival of tourists, the Jalisco delegation will have several work meetings with important authorities, businessmen, and leaders within the tourism sector such as airlines, tour operators and specialized tourism media, likewise, they will participate in round tables and conferences on the tourism industry.

The Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, Vanessa Pérez Lamas, mentioned in this regard that: “we are going to have an intense work tour to boost the flow of tourists between Europe and Jalisco and reach agreements for the economic, tourist, cultural and social growth of our entity with this important market, and of course, promoting the direct flight that we have from Guadalajara – Madrid, which has been a complete success, it now goes from 3 to 5 frequencies in holiday periods and, from June we will have a daily flight, so this is an important challenge for our destinations”.

Among the activities within the work tour are meetings with authorities of the city of Madrid in the search for joint agreements for the promotion of both destinations, with tour operators and business partners for tourism promotion, announcements of relevant events to be carried out in Spain, as well as the Excellences Awards, where international projects are awarded, and in this edition of FITUR 2023, the following will receive recognition: Proyecto Nebulosa, a restaurant in the Magic Town of San Sebastián del Oeste, and Canopy River, a park ecotourism in Puerto Vallarta.

