Puerto Vallarta ranks among the top destinations for American tourists this winter

Once again, Puerto Vallarta is in the Top Ten preferred destinations for Americans planning winter vacations.
According to a study carried out by the firm Allianz Partners, a company specialized in travel insurance, roadside, home and medical assistance, and administrative services with more than 60 years of experience in the sector.
The list is headed by two beach destinations in Mexico, but among them is not Puerto Vallarta, but rather Cancun and Los Cabos, while Puerto Vallarta was ranked fifth, which clearly reflects the trend that has existed in recent years.
The study is called the Top 10 Vacation Destinations in the USA, in which, for the second consecutive year, Mexico positioned itself as the leading country in attracting the largest number of US visitors during winter vacations.
When analyzing the flight itineraries of US tourists, Allianz Partners found that Mexico was the only country with three destinations on that list: Cancun (1), Los Cabos (2), and Puerto Vallarta (5). The convenience of traveling to Mexico from the United States influences travelers’ choices.
London also appears on the list in third place, Montego Bay in fourth, and after Puerto Vallarta; Nassau, Punta Cana, Oranjestad, Providenciales, and Paris.
These American tourists will be part of the 11% of American citizens who will make an international trip at the end of the year.
According to the firm’s Migration Policy Unit, from January to September 2022, the arrival by air of American tourists to Mexico increased 36% compared to the same period in 2021, totaling nearly 10 million tourists.
The Allianz Partners study was derived from the analysis of more than 2.8 million flight itineraries of US tourists planning to travel between December 17 and 29, 2022. This report showed that, in general, searches for vacation plans increased by 17 percent compared to 2021.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Shooting in Zona Romantica in Puerto Vallarta leaves one dead and at least two injured One person was killed and at least two injured, one of them a police officer, as a result of a shooting in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. The area where the events occurred is one of the busiest in the tourist strip of the city, which is filled with bathers who go to Los Muertos…
- With rebound of COVID cases, Jalisco Health Secretariat recommends return to face masks Due to the drop in temperature, the Ministry of Health reports an increase in infections of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections in Jalisco. A month ago, in the week of November 6 to 12, 229 infections of the new coronavirus were documented; however, in the last week they doubled to 507. The problem is that…
- Violence in Jalisco: New cartel confrontations end with roadblocks and 4 vehicles set on fire In Jalisco there were armed confrontations that began in Zacatecas, which ended in the municipalities of Jalisco in Mexticacán and Cañadas de Obregón; The violent day ended with the burning of four vehicles and at least two dead police officers. The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation, and reports that the first of the events…
- Passenger traffic grows 22% compared to prepandemic levels at the Puerto Vallarta airport Passenger traffic at the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta grew 22 percent compared to 2019, prior to the pandemic. The foregoing was announced during the Advisory Commission of the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, the body that manages this air terminal, which presented the results obtained during 2022. Among the results, in addition…
- 45 more buses will join the public transportation service in Puerto Vallarta this week As of this week, 45 more buses will begin to circulate on public transportation in Puerto Vallarta in order to improve service and meet user demand. This was announced by Luis Romero Chávez, president of Transporte Costa-Pacífico UnibusPV, the city’s transport concessionaire. “We brought 45 units from Guadalajara, which will begin to be seen circulating…