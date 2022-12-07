Puerto Vallarta ranks among the top destinations for American tourists this winter

Once again, Puerto Vallarta is in the Top Ten preferred destinations for Americans planning winter vacations.

According to a study carried out by the firm Allianz Partners, a company specialized in travel insurance, roadside, home and medical assistance, and administrative services with more than 60 years of experience in the sector.

The list is headed by two beach destinations in Mexico, but among them is not Puerto Vallarta, but rather Cancun and Los Cabos, while Puerto Vallarta was ranked fifth, which clearly reflects the trend that has existed in recent years.

The study is called the Top 10 Vacation Destinations in the USA, in which, for the second consecutive year, Mexico positioned itself as the leading country in attracting the largest number of US visitors during winter vacations.

When analyzing the flight itineraries of US tourists, Allianz Partners found that Mexico was the only country with three destinations on that list: Cancun (1), Los Cabos (2), and Puerto Vallarta (5). The convenience of traveling to Mexico from the United States influences travelers’ choices.

London also appears on the list in third place, Montego Bay in fourth, and after Puerto Vallarta; Nassau, Punta Cana, Oranjestad, Providenciales, and Paris.

These American tourists will be part of the 11% of American citizens who will make an international trip at the end of the year.

According to the firm’s Migration Policy Unit, from January to September 2022, the arrival by air of American tourists to Mexico increased 36% compared to the same period in 2021, totaling nearly 10 million tourists.

The Allianz Partners study was derived from the analysis of more than 2.8 million flight itineraries of US tourists planning to travel between December 17 and 29, 2022. This report showed that, in general, searches for vacation plans increased by 17 percent compared to 2021.

Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.

Trending news on PVDN