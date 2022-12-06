Passenger traffic grows 22% compared to prepandemic levels at the Puerto Vallarta airport

Passenger traffic at the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta grew 22 percent compared to 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The foregoing was announced during the Advisory Commission of the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, the body that manages this air terminal, which presented the results obtained during 2022.

Among the results, in addition to passenger growth, there was an 11 percent increase in operations and a 36 percent increase in the number of seats.

Currently the airport terminal has 49 destinations; 12 national and 37 international, as well as with 23 airlines, 7 national and 16 international.

In addition to this, the investments made in the Master Development Plan (PMD) 2020-2024 were presented, where the most outstanding project is Terminal 2, the first airport building in Latin America that has Net Zero certification standards and in which $7 billion pesos are invested.

Some other improvements that are being made at the aerodrome are the implementation of new machinery for checking baggage, the remodeling of restrooms, expansion of the commercial platform, as well as the upcoming construction of facilities for the National Defense Secretariat, highlighted the airport director, Cryshtian José Amador Lizardi.

The manager highlighted the recovery at the aerodrome, which already shows growth compared to 2019: “The airport has great national and international connectivity. In the last months of 2022, Puerto Vallarta will offer an average of 595 weekly departure operations, standing out for an important evolution of routes. This, coupled with the growth of 44% of national passengers, consolidates the tourism leadership of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit”, he pointed out.

Finally, GAP BLUE was presented, an initiative of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico that stands out for positioning all its airports as international pioneers in terms of inclusion, with a permanent assistance program for people with disabilities, through which it seeks to improve the travel experience and provide specialized attention to passengers who require it.

Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.

Trending news on PVDN