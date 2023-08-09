Puerto Vallarta Ranks Fourth in Foreign Tourists During First Half of 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Jalisco has emerged as the third State in Mexico with the highest influx of foreign tourists by air during the first half of 2023, while Puerto Vallarta ranks as the fourth most popular national destination in this category. These figures were revealed in the latest data from the Migration Policy Unit - Registration and Identity of People from the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

According to a statement from the Jalisco Secretary of Tourism, from January to June 2023, Jalisco welcomed more than 1.7 million foreign tourists by air. This marks a 17% growth . . .

