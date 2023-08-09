Mexico’s Annual Inflation Rate Slows to 4.79% in July, Continuing Downward Trend

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) showed on Wednesday that Mexico's annual inflation rate slowed for the sixth consecutive month in July to 4.79%, marking a continued downward trend due to a prolonged cycle of interest rate hikes.
The headline inflation figure came in at exactly what market forecasters predicted at 4.79%, the lowest in more than two years. It's a dramatic improvement from last year's record high of 8.7%.
Consumer prices in Mexico rose by 0.48% in July . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.