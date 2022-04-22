Puerto Vallarta reaches one month without any COVID-19 hospitalizations

Showing positive signs in the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta celebrates a month without hospitalizations due to Covid 19, according to the director of the Eighth Sanitary Region of the Secretariat of Salud Jalisco, Jaime Álvarez Zayas.
The doctor highlighted the indicators are showing zero percent in hospitalizations, however, he insists on not lowering your guard.
The positivity indicators in Puerto Vallarta also remain at zero percent during the month of April, because not one admission to the Regional Hospital has been registered in the last four weeks, explained the director of the VIII Sanitary Region of the SSJ.
Álvarez Zayas reiterated the call not to lower our guard because the pandemic is still active, hence the intensive vaccination campaign against SARS-CoV-2 is maintained.
COVID-19 in Mexico
This Thursday, April 21, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cutoff at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 5,731,635 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 324,033 deaths were reported.
With these figures, in the last 24 hours, the agency has registered 1,750 infections nationwide and 29 deaths from COVID-19.
SSa pointed out that the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2, in descending order, are: Mexico City , Baja California Sur , Aguascalientes , Colima, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Baja California, San Luis Potosi, Nayarit and Queretaro.
Regarding hospital availability nationally, until April 20, the states with the highest percentage of general bed occupancy are Aguascalientes (25%), Colima (12%), and Nuevo León (12%). In turn, those with the highest percentage of beds with ventilators are Tlaxcala (16 percent), Nayarit (8 percent), and Aguascalientes (5 percent).
