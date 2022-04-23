Shooting in Marina Vallarta ends with the arrest of El Chopa, leader of cartel in Puerto Vallarta

A confrontation between the National Guard and “El Chopa”, the cartel boss in Puerto Vallarta, was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Albatros Street, in the exclusive area of ​​Marina Vallarta.

Saul “N” alias “El Chopa” plaza boss of the CJNG, who was in the bar district 5, where the former governor of Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, was assassinated, was injured by gunshot during the confrontation.

The entry of at least one person wounded by a gunshot to Hospital 42 of IMSS was reported, and believed to be “El Chopa”. Although there is talk that two could be injured in the hospital, which is heavily guarded by members of the Mexican Army and the National Guard.

In a separate event, there was a strong shootout in the streets of the Alta Vela subdivision, in the municipality of Nayarit, Bahía de Banderas, where for a few minutes armed men fired at a house located on Calle Varadero.

According to the local reporter, Caro Gómez Aguiñaga, the alleged assassins also placed “hedgehogs”, which are star-shaped rods for puncturing tires, on the Ameca Bridge that connects Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas. This prevented municipal police officers from going to the scene of the events after receiving the report from citizens.

The commissioner of Bahía de Banderas, Guillermo Martínez, declared that at least 30 vehicles were damaged due to the “hedgehogs”, in addition, the Ameca Bridge had to be closed for a few hours.

