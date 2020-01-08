Puerto Vallarta reaffirms commitment to security in 2020

With the aim of continuing to redouble efforts to maintain security in the region, members of the Regional Security Council held the first meeting of 2020, in which the commitment of the authorities to work in teams and in close coordination was endorsed.

At the meeting headed by the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos Peña, and his counterpart from the municipality of Tomatlán, Jorge Luis Tello García, as well as the military commanders of the 8th. Naval Zone and the 41st Military Zone, the mayor of Vallarta wished for his counterparts not to lower their guard and continue to give good results in terms of security for the Puerto Vallarta region.

He said that the most important thing is the joint work of each and every one of those who make up this organization, creating and proposing new strategies to combat crime, without giving truce to criminals, to guarantee the safety of the people who live and visit Puerto Vallarta.

He said that good coordination and teamwork of the security forces has been reflected in the joint operations ‘Guadalupe-Reyes’ and ‘Blanca Navidad’ of this holiday period, since so far the results have been favorable, and except for some incidents, in general, it has been possible to maintain tranquility and order in the region.

Dávalos Peña reiterated his total willingness to continue strengthening efforts so that Puerto Vallarta and the region remain in the first places of security in the country, so that the arrival of more national and foreign tourism is increased, which in turn generates more positive results for the economy, including investment and jobs for all.