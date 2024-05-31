Puerto Vallarta Recognized Among Top Destinations for Free Tourist Attractions

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta, the picturesque Pacific port of Mexico, has been recently highlighted in a study by NeoMam Studios, commissioned by CashNetUSA, as one of the world's top destinations offering top-rated free tourist attractions. The report, which evaluated 1,000 global destinations, placed Puerto Vallarta in a prominent position, underscoring the richness and quality of its attractions available at no cost to visitors.
