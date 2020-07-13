Puerto Vallarta records new daily record of COVID-19 case; Mexico decreases testing

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico reported that, until this Sunday, July 12, there are 35,006 deaths and 299,750 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today, Mexico added 4,482 new cases and 276 deaths, the lowest numbers in the past 14-days, and also, not surprisingly, the results were reported on a day with the least single-day testing in the past two weeks, 40% fewer tests than the daily average since July 1.

Since July 1. Mexico has averaged 13,000 COVID-19 tests each day. Today, corresponding with a drop in reported cases, Mexico reported just over 8,000 daily tests, a reduction of 38% during the height of transmission in the country.

Today, Mexico’s president declared the virus had lost steam, but so has the government’s willingness for testing.

Currently, Mexico ranks fourth-place worldwide for deaths related to the coronavirus, overtaking Italy’s death count today. An early poll of funeral homes nationwide indicates the death-rate in Mexico is nearly twice that being reported by the federal government and infections are twelve times higher than being reported.

On Saturday, Puerto Vallarta registered 54 new cases, the largest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic. Puerto Vallarta maintains less than 100 COVID-19 tests each day.

After 110 days of registering the first death by COVID-19 in Jalisco (on March 23), the Ministry of Health confirmed that the State has exceeded a thousand deaths.

“They are people with names, family, friends, and dreams. I hope that the people of Jalisco understand the gravity of the moment we live in,” said the governor, who asked, once again, that citizens drop their indifference regarding the pandemic.

In Jalisco, there are 18,407 positive cases and a total number of 1,001 fatalities.

Authorities insisted that staying home is vital to prevent the spread of the virus. They recalled that wearing face masks is mandatory in public spaces and in establishments that are part of the economic revival.

Yesterday, the Government of Guadalajara closed a restaurant on Avenida Vallarta, finding flaws in sanitary measures. Since March 19, there are 210 such penalties.

Last Tuesday, the governor warned that the State would stop all its economic activities for 14 days (except health, safety and food) if a weekly incidence rate of 400 infections per million inhabitants is reached and if 50% of hospital occupancy, which is currently at 27.6 percent.